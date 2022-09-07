Beaman Toyota, Kids In Need Foundation give backpacks to students


450 Toyota dealerships nationwide, including Beaman Toyota in Nashville, joined the Kids In Need Foundation to help students.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Going back to school after summer vacation can be a stressful part of a child’s life, especially if they don’t have the exact supplies as other kids.

On Tuesday, 450 Toyota dealerships nationwide, as well as Beaman Toyota in Nashville, and a foundation called Kids In Need Foundation stepped up to help keep that from happening.

Beaman Toyota purchased and handed backpacks to every kid who needed one.

In 2021, the group donated $160 million around the country to help qualified schools.

Third-grader Jelainey Hernandez said she loved it.

“The supplies are really great,” said Hernandez. “This is really my favorite day.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV backpacks
Local Toyota dealership provides backpacks, supplies to students
Cookeville pizzeria pranked on big order
Community helps Cookeville pizza shop pranked by fake order
Cookeville pizzeria pranked on big order
Cookeville pizzeria pranked on big order
Group promotes safe walking for women
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
Group promotes safe walking for women
Group promotes safe walking for women