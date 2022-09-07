Beaman Toyota, Kids In Need Foundation give backpacks to kids in need


A Nashville Toyota dealership and Kids In Need Foundation donated some backpacks to a local school.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Going back to school after summer vacation can be a stressful part of a child’s life, especially if they don’t have the exact supplies as other kids.

On Tuesday, 450 Toyota dealerships nationwide, as well as Beaman Toyota in Nashville, and a foundation called Kids In Need Foundation stepped up to help keep that from happening.

Beaman Toyota purchased and handed backpacks to every kid who needed one.

In 2021, the group donated $160 million around the country to help qualified schools.

Third-grader Jelainey Hernandez said she loved it.

“The supplies are really great,” said Hernandez. “This is really my favorite day.”

