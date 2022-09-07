Battle of the Badges Blood Drive underway at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Red Cross is giving people a chance to join first responders in their mission to help save lives.

They are teaming up with Ascension Saint Thomas, and the Tennessee Titans for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The blood drive runs all day on Wednesday and there is a big need for people to come out and donate.

Over the summer, the Red Cross reported a 20 percent shortage for all blood types in Middle Tennessee.

Blood drive organizers are hoping to fix that. Their goal is to collect 322 pints of blood, which is lofty, considering a successful blood drive will field about 90 blood donors, each giving roughly one pint of blood.

The American Red Cross is hoping to see 300 donors in hopes of rebounding from a nationwide blood shortage.

The blood drive began at 6 a.m. and will continue until 4:00 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

If you would like to give blood, physicians recommend eating at least 20 minutes before you arrive and drink lots of water.

