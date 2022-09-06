Vols crack into AP Top-25 College Football Poll

Tennessee was 26th in the preseason rankings
Tennessee running back vs. Ball State in 2022 season opener
Tennessee running back vs. Ball State in 2022 season opener(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your Tennessee Football Vols have cracked into the AP Top-25 Poll. Coming off the win over Ball St., UT heads to Pitt ranked #24. The Panthers, by the way, Panthers remain 17th in this week’s rankings.

Teams above Tennessee that dropped out are Cincinnati and Oregon. Previously ranked #23, the Bearcats lost 31-24 to Arkansas. Oregon dropped from #11 to unranked after being blown out 49-3 by Georgia in Atlanta.

With the win, Arkansas moves up to No. 16, still sitting fourth in the SEC behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Texas A&M.

The biggest mover of the week is Florida. Billy Napier’s Gators chomp all the way to #12 after being unranked to begin the season. Florida upset then 7th ranked Utah in the Swamp, which is where they host #20 Kentucky This week. The Gators visit Knoxville later this month.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some children may need 2 flu shots, experts say
Some children may need 2 flu shots, experts say
Robert Durham is in custody.
Suspect in custody after Nashville robbery spree
Man accused of stalking child
Police: Man charged after allegedly following middle schooler to bus stop
Metro council to discuss abortion proposals
Metro council to discuss abortion proposals
Metro Schools needs more teachers, staff
Metro Schools needs more teachers, staff