Vols crack into AP Top-25 College Football Poll
Tennessee was 26th in the preseason rankings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your Tennessee Football Vols have cracked into the AP Top-25 Poll. Coming off the win over Ball St., UT heads to Pitt ranked #24. The Panthers, by the way, Panthers remain 17th in this week’s rankings.
Teams above Tennessee that dropped out are Cincinnati and Oregon. Previously ranked #23, the Bearcats lost 31-24 to Arkansas. Oregon dropped from #11 to unranked after being blown out 49-3 by Georgia in Atlanta.
With the win, Arkansas moves up to No. 16, still sitting fourth in the SEC behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Texas A&M.
The biggest mover of the week is Florida. Billy Napier’s Gators chomp all the way to #12 after being unranked to begin the season. Florida upset then 7th ranked Utah in the Swamp, which is where they host #20 Kentucky This week. The Gators visit Knoxville later this month.
