Two men charged after stealing used cooking oil, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two men accused of stealing used cooking oil were arrested Tuesday morning in Hendersonville.

Police were called out to the 400 block of West Main Street regarding the theft of more than $2,500 worth of used cooking oil, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Lin Tianbao, 28, and Xu Zou, were arrested and charged with theft over $2,500 and attempted burglary. It’s unclear why the men stole the oil.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Hendersonville Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.