Target kidnapping suspect arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two suspects who police say kidnapped a mother and her one-year-old baby in a Target parking lot last week was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning.

On Aug. 31, Memphis police responded to a robbery on Highway 64 in which the victim told police that two armed men ambushed her and her one-year-old baby as she was loading groceries.

The suspects forced them into the car to travel to a nearby ATM and withdraw $800 in cash.

The suspects then released both the mother and her child.

Numerous CrimeStoppers tips helped police identify the suspects’ car and one of the suspects as 25-year-old Will Hayes.

The two unknown suspects (Memphis Police Department)

On Tuesday morning, around 9:56 a.m., Crump Station Task Force officers discovered a gold Chevrolet Malibu hatchback with no license plate on Poplar Avenue near North Cleveland Street.

The car began traveling northbound on North Claybrook Street when officers conducted a traffic stop.

Police then placed Hayes into custody.

He was transported to Appling Farms GIB.

His car was towed to a city lot.

The suspects' car (Memphis Police Department)

Hayes was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Hayes also has a lengthy criminal record showing charges of theft, vandalism, credit card fraud, and burglary since he was 18 years old.

One other suspect is still at large.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the other suspect responsible.

