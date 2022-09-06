Suspect in custody after Nashville robbery spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives have arrested a man accused of a string of robberies in the Nashville area last month.

Robert Durham, 43, was arrested in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike Tuesday afternoon. Durham tried to elude police in a pickup truck, but detectives were able to deploy spike strips to stop him.

Police have been looking for Durham since Aug. 22, when the robbery spree began.

Durham is accused of robberies or attempted robberies at the following locations:

Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on Aug. 30;

Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on Aug. 25;

Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood Avenue, on Aug. 24 (attempted);

Brandy Melville Clothing Store, 4015 Hillsboro Pike, on Aug. 24;

Boost Mobile, 6210 Charlotte Pike, on Aug. 23;

Dunkin Donuts, 2310 Elliston Place, on Aug. 22.

Durham remains in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.