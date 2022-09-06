Self-defense moves runners can use if attacked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When women or anyone goes out for a run, there are safety devices people can bring. But what if you forget or don’t have any? Self-defense experts say people need to know how to fight for themselves.

Experts say there are things runners need to be aware of before evening hitting the trails:

1. Is your hair in a ponytail or bun and easy for an attacker to grab?

2. What are you wearing? Are the clothes you have accessible to rip or cut off?

3. Are you standing straight up or looking down at the ground hunched over?

At Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts, owner Chris White and his wife Kristina target women to take a class.

“The attacks, the crime rates are at an all-time high,” says White. “The abduction rates are at an all-time high. So yes, we have a big rise in our classes because people want to educate themselves.”

The purpose is to pressure women, so they know what to do in a situation.

“One thing I like to do is change the women’s mindset, if you will,” says White. “Then they know what to look for and have the confidence when they walk out on the street to know how to defend themselves.”

One move White suggests is the groin kick. This is done by pointing your toes and kicking with the blade of your foot.

The other is a hammer fist, done with the palm’s side. He says it’s an easy move that impacts an attacker.

Lastly, avoid grabbing the attackers’ hands if you’re in a chokehold. Instead, take a step back and focus on their face. White says the victim should strike the attacker’s nose with their palm. That pushes their head back and leaves the throat easy to punch.

“If you see something on TV, sometimes it’s Hollywood up,” says White. “But when you come to a class, it’s firsthand.”

White also says if you’re running, try and run with a partner. That’s not always possible, so be aware of your surroundings if not. Wear one earbud if you’re listening to music, and overall use your gut instinct if you fear an attack.

