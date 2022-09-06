Police: Spring Hill gas leak incident resolved

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring hill Police confirmed an incident involving a gas leak had been resolved.

Police said on Twitter officers assisted with evaluations and traffic control in the area of McLemore Ave and Old Kedron Rd as police evaluated the leak.

Authorities told WSMV4 Hughes Street residents had been evacuated, and officials were still discussing whether or not to evacuate the Morning Pointe assisted living facility.

Spring Hill Police confirmed that the gas leak had been capped and the area was safe.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

