Police: Man charged after allegedly following middle schooler to bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after being accused of stalking a middle-school-aged child at a bus stop Tuesday.

Hendersonville Police said they had received reports of a man trying to pass a note to the child at a bus stop. The child refused the message and told school officials about the incident.

The investigation revealed that the individual, identified as 29-year-old Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Lopez, had come to the area of the bus stop on at least three different occasions to interact with the child. Each incident progressed to the close interaction reported to the school and police.

Lopez was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Stalking.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.

