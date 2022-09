NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo tried out a brand new yoga studio in Nolensville.

NoloSol Hot Yoga & Barre was founded by Jessica White.

They offer several classes, and you can go at your own pace!

This is a great place to try as a beginner. Come sweat with them!

Danyel Detomo visits Nolo Sol Hot Yoga & Barre.

Danyel Detomo visits Nolo Sol Hot Yoga & Barre.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.