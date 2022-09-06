Nashville Zoo implement ticket system during parking lot construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo will soon start on their parking garage expansion which they say will increase parking by 62%.

During the construction, the zoo said it will lose around half of its current parking spots.

As a result, the zoo will enforce a reserved entry system beginning Monday, Sept. 12 to prevent overcrowding in the remaining parking lot.

Starting Sept. 12, both guests and members will need to purchase admission tickets or complete a member reservation in advance of their visit. Officials with the Nashville Zoo said that every person, including children and infants, will need a ticket or member reservation to enter the zoo.

The planned construction will be extensive and is expected to last through the spring of 2024.

To accommodate for anticipated larger crowds, additional parking will be developed in another area of the zoo and will include shuttles for guests.

For more information about the ticketing changes and click here and to take a closer look at Nashville Zoo’s future plans visit www.nashvillezoo.org

Nashville Zoo parking lot (Courtesy of the Nashville Zoo)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.