Metro Police investigate hit-and-run crash near Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown officers are investigating two crashes on Nolensville Pike after a black pickup truck hit a pedestrian and then crashed further down the road Tuesday.

Police told WSMV4 that the truck hit the pedestrian near the Oliver Middle School Campus before driving off. The truck fled the scene, and the pedestrian sustained severe injuries.

The truck was in a second crash on the same road at Nolensville Pike at Porterhouse Road. The driver has serious injuries. Fatal crash investigators are on the scene of that crash.

A large section of Nolensville Pike is now shut down.

This is a developing story.

