Metro Council working to make out-of-state abortions more accessible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Metro Council is taking up two big abortion votes on Tuesday that would help women with getting the procedure outside of Tennessee.

The council is looking to approve money that would pay for women to travel to get an abortion.

The vote comes nearly two weeks after Tennessee’s abortion ban went into effect.

If the resolution passes, the city would give $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and Northern Mississippi. The money would be split up for sex education, and supply kits.

An additional $150,000 would assist in access to abortions outside the state.

The concern is that police could identify someone who is traveling out of state to get an abortion through the license plate readers.

These members want to ban the cameras from tracking people as they arrive at abortion clinics.

The council is expected to take the third and final vote on these measures during their meeting on Tuesday night.

