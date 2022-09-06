Metro Council halts funds for out-of-state abortions, bans use of LPRs

By Joylyn Bukovac and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Metro Council addressed two potential abortion measures on Tuesday that would help women get the procedure outside of Tennessee.

The discussion comes nearly two weeks after Tennessee’s abortion ban was enacted.

The city is planning to give $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and Northern Mississippi if the resolution passes. The money would be split up for sex education and supply kits. An additional $150,000 would assist in access to abortions outside the state.

This resolution was deferred on Tuesday evening for two meetings due to the resolution failing to comply with a charter rule.

Council members moved to approve a second measure, however, making it illegal for police to identify someone who is traveling out of state to get an abortion through the license plate readers. This also bans the cameras from tracking people as they arrive at abortion clinics.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

