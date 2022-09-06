Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and searching for surveillance footage that could shed some light on what transpired before the shooting.

