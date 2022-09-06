Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and searching for surveillance footage that could shed some light on what transpired before the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv tuesday morning news update
Tuesday morning News Update
WSMV Edgehill dumpster
Suspect sought in Edgehill murder
WSMV Antonio Johnson mug
Man wanted in Edgehill homicide
Cleotha Abston
Kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston faces new charges ahead of first hearing