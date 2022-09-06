Hungry? Five Points Pizza celebrates 11 years with free slices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – To celebrate its 11th anniversary, a favorite pizza joint in Nashville is offering you free dinner.

Five Points Pizza will offer a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza Tuesday night while supplies last both of its locations: the walk-up counter at 4100 Charlotte Ave. and its walk-up window at 1012 Woodland Street.

The celebratory event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The deal is carry-out only.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.