Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association.

She turned to WSMV 4 for help.

When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes townhome, it’s not about what can be seen, but what you can’t see what’s causing the issue.

“I mean I like the floors,” said Tormes.

Her new floors were supposed to update the look of her townhome.

“Initially I just wanted to change,” she said.

The process seemed simple. Tormes said she hired a contractor she found on the website ‘Thumbtack’.

“The nice thing I thought about it was they were reviewed, people who had worked with him in the past could review his work. So he had I think maybe one that wasn’t so great but most of them were 5-star,” Tormes said. “Walking into it confident that he was a good guy and was capable of doing the work,” she added.

She thought he completed the job and paid him over $10,000.

But she said a couple of weeks later, it became an issue.

“Then it became an issue with my HOA because apparently what he did underneath this nice-looking flooring is not up to codes and has caused issues within the building,” Tormes said.

After multiple texts and emails, she couldn’t get the contractor to come back to fix the issue.

“Contacted him three or four times and he never responded,” Tormes said. “Upon reaching out to him one final time saying I’ve held off on giving you a review on thumbtack. I’ve always planned to give you a good one but now you’re not getting back in touch with me and I have some issues and I’d like you to fix them,” she added.

“I guess I was that person that gave you the money too soon. You didn’t fix everything that needed done,” Tormes

Tormes is now in a back and forth with her Homeowners association and believes repairing the issue will end up coming out of her pocket.

“So now I’m still trying to deal with having a new contractor come in and help me see what’s been done underneath the flooring,” Tomres said. “It’s been very frustrating all the way around,” she added.

Tormes told WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile she looked at the contractor’s reviews before picking him and he had mostly good reviews.

The Better Business Bureau has these tips for homeowners who may find themselves in a similar situation

The best bet is to do your research upfront

Get references

And ask the contractor before work begins about a warranty or how they deal with service issues.

