Health experts recommend two flu shots for small kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we head closer to flu season, health experts say some kids will need more than one flu vaccine this fall.

During the pandemic, flu activity was relatively low as many stayed home and maintained social distance, but this year’s flu season is expected to be more severe.

“Australia had a very busy and bad flu season this year. So, the concern for many infectious disease experts is since that was a bad flu season in Australia, we may have a more severe flu season this year here in the United States,” said Dr. Joseph Gigante, Professor of Pediatrics with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The CDC says children six months to 8-years-old who haven’t had a flu shot or who have only had one should get two doses to protect their health better.

“They’ll get that initial shot and then, at the very minimum, four weeks later or a month later get a second booster to help protect them against the flu. If they are over age nine, they just get one seasonal flu shot,” explained Dr. Gigante.

Dr. Gigante says rather than trying to time the flu vaccine with the season; you can start with prevention right now.

“First and foremost, get them the flu vaccine and as soon as your pediatrician or healthcare provider has the flu vaccine, get your child vaccinated,” he stated.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.