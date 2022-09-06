First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog to start the day with more unsettled weather on the way

Our unsettled weather pattern is set to continue across the Mid State today, but first, we’re starting off with a little patchy fog in some areas this morning.

Much like the last couple of days, we’re expecting hit or miss showers and storms to fire up in the afternoon across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Some areas will remain rain free, while others could see soaking downpours from slow moving storms.

No widespread flooding is expected but be on the lookout for some ponding on roadways in poor drainage areas. Highs today top off in the mid 80s.

Shower and storms will fall apart tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

A pop-up shower and storm cannot be ruled out for our Wednesday, but the overall rain coverage is looking less widespread with temperatures in the mid 80s yet again.

We’ll have a nice calm weather day on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A new unsettled weather pattern will start on Friday with showers and storms developing late in the day.

Right now, the weekend is looking like a wet one with off and on showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday along with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Showers should gradually taper through our Monday.

