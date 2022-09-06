Fatal crash shuts down Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown officers are investigating two crashes on Nolensville Pike after a pickup truck hit a pedestrian and then crashed further down the road Tuesday.

Police told WSMV4 that a two-person flag crew was working on a construction project near the Oliver Middle School campus when the pickup truck hit one of the crewmembers. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The other crew member told WSMV4 that they watched the truck leave the roadway, enter the grass, and drive into a woodline ditch. The vehicle then went off the embankment and struck a telephone pole. Officer said the 61-year-old driver was dead.

Metro Nashville Public Schools sent the following statement after the crash occurred near the school:

We are aware of the incident, which is closing part of Nolensville Road. We do not have any reason to believe this is related to either Shayne or Oliver. The accident happened during normal school hours. Schools are providing information to families about the incident and expect long lines and delays for parent pick-ups and bus drop-offs. MNPD and emergency vehicles have blocked Nolensville road from Walmart down to the school entrance/exit. The only way cars and buses will be able to enter Shayne or Oliver’s property is from the Holt Road/Sugar Valley Direction. Everyone at the school is safe, and students will be monitored until they are safely delivered to parents.

The Medical Examiner will release more information regarding whether or not the crash was due to a medical issue or impairment at a later date.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.