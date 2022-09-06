CDC report shows increase in calls to poison control centers involving melatonin & kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After recent CDC research showed a spike in calls to poison control centers involving melatonin supplements and kids, area doctors are offering some tips for parents.

Melatonin is naturally produced in the body and helps people fall asleep. Dr. Beth Malow with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said melatonin supplements can be helpful for kids who have trouble “turning their brain off.”

“I really like to start with one milligram and work my way up. If they’re not sleeping any better on three or six milligrams, they’re probably going to need something else or look at the medical issues that are going on, try some behavioral approaches to sleep, those kinds of thing,” Malow said.

Recent CDC research shows melatonin use in kids increased over 500% in the last decade. It also found an increase in calls to poison control centers involving the supplement, mainly from parents concerned about a young child accidentally taking the supplement. Malow said overdosing on melatonin is rare, but there can be side effects like grogginess, increased instances of sleep walking or bed wetting.

“What I think happens is melatonin puts you in a deeper stage of sleep, which is good. But if you have the urge to use the bathroom, or have trouble with sleepwalking, being in a deeper stage of sleep could actually make those things worse.”

Malow said if a child continues to have issues with waking up in the middle of the night, parents should talk to their pediatrician about checking for conditions like sleep apnea or even seizures. She said parents with kids who have trouble falling asleep should take a closer look at their sleep hygiene.

“I look at the whole day. Is your child getting enough exercise? Are they using caffeine? And then the other things would be making sure that they’re not anxious and worried. What are they watching on TV or on their screens, making sure that the social media they’re consuming isn’t too close to bedtime. And what we found is when you pay attention to those things, they actually do work. The challenge sometimes is kids maybe would need to be jumpstarted with a little bit of melatonin so that when they can put that routine into place, but if it’s a child who’s typically developing, I really like to start with the behavioral techniques first before I move onto anything.”

Doctors do not recommend melatonin supplements for children under 3.

