Body of Eliza Fletcher found; suspect makes first court appearance, faces first degree murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mother of two and Memphis Teacher Eliza Fletcher has been confirmed dead. Fletcher’s body was found on Monday night and identified on Tuesday morning as a suspect in the case; Cleotha Abston had his first appearance in court on Tuesday morning.

A tragic ending to a four-day search for Fletcher after being violently abducted during her morning run on Friday morning.

“Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis,” CJ Davis, Memphis Police Chief, said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

“To lose someone so young and vitalist is a tragedy in and of itself, but to have it happen this way with a senseless act of violence is unimaginable. We express our deepest condolences,” said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County District Attorney.

Several local, state, and federal officials spoke on Tuesday during the press conference that gave some more information about when Fletcher’s body was found and the resources used by law enforcement to not only find the victim but also apprehend the suspect Cleotha Abston.

“Yesterday evening, September 5, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Memphis police department and other law enforcement partners discovered the remains of a body, a human body, in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment at 1600 block of Victor Street. At that time, it was believed the unidentified body was the possibility of kidnapping victim Eliza Fletcher,” said Davis. “Further forensic investigation by MPD positively ID the body was Eliza Fletcher,” she added.

On Tuesday afternoon, a new affidavit revealed more information about what led police to the searched area and how they found Fletcher’s body.

The recent affidavit revealed that law enforcement searched for Fletcher near Easton Person Avenue and Victor Street. That was when an officer noticed car tracks in some tall grass and smelled an odor of decay. The document went on to read that police saw some steps in the area and found an “unresponsive female” lying on the ground to the right of those steps.

Medical Examiner identified the body as Eliza Fletcher.

“Every possible resource that we had as a law enforcement community, including the FBI, was brought to bear to both find Eliza and her perpetrator and hold him accountable,” said an FBI Special Agent.

“Any time they call, we’re ready to assist. So we were glad to receive that call when the suspect was identified. And went to find the vehicle and suspect,” said personnel with the U.S. Marshal Services during the press conference.

The affidavit gotten on Tuesday also revealed near the location officials were canvassing, at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, a detective located a discarded trash bag approximately 100 feet from a pace on S Orleans Street. The bag had clothing that matched the description of what Fletcher was last seen wearing.

“While the outcome is not what we hoped for, we are nonetheless pleased to remove dangerous predators off the streets of Memphis,” said Police Chief Davis.

The Suspect, Cleotha Abston, was taken into custody on Saturday after his DNA was found on shoes at the scene, and surveillance video revealed the SUV he was driving. Abston was already charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering of Evidence and made his first court appearance Tuesday for these charges.

On Tuesday, officials announced two other charges related to this case; First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Murder In Perpetration Of Kidnapping.

“Any kind of violence is unacceptable. But repeat violent offenders particularly deserve a strong response, and that’s what you’ll get from this district attorney’s office,” said D.A. Mulroy.

Officials said they don’t have information yet on a motive behind this and don’t have any information one way or the other on if Abston tracked Fletcher ahead of time. However, the District Attorney’s office called the incident isolated.

“And in contrast to whatever baseless speculation you might have seen, we have no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger,” said D.A. Mulroy.

Memphis police chief was asked if the suspect helped give any information to help find Fletcher. Davis said they’re still working with Abston and haven’t gotten much information from him.

But they haven’t ruled out any other suspects.

“It’s early, and we’re still discovering leads. It’s a possibility, but no one else has been charged at this time,” said Police Chief Davis.

Abston is expected in Court on Wednesday morning for the additional charges.

