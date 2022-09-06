Anonymous donor offers $10,000 for information on 2020 homicide


Burnished cooper colored suspect vehicle
Burnished cooper colored suspect vehicle
By Mary Alice Royse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Lane in 2020.

Metro Police said on August 11, 2020, Lane and his girlfriend were putting together furniture outside Lane’s Colbert Way townhouse in East Nashville when she heard a loud shotgun blast and saw Lane fall to the ground. She immediately rendered aid to Lane, who was later transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives located the apparent area where the shooter fired toward Lane nearby. The motive is unknown at this time. Detectives added that the suspect was driving a Kia Sportage.

The $10,000 reward officer is good for one year, through August 22, 2023, according to police.

Anyone with information about Lane’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

