Abduction of Memphis jogger draws attention to tracking devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The abduction of Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher is sparking curiosity among walkers and joggers into the use of tracking devices.

When Fletcher was violently taken on an early morning jog, police say, she dropped her phone. It was found at the scene after Fletcher’s husband called police, reporting her as a missing person.

“It just makes you think twice every time you leave the house even to do something so routine,” Maggie Coleman, out for a walk at McCabe Park, said.

In today’s high-tech world, there are devices that advertise themselves as being able to track friends and family.

The safety review site, SafeWise, reviewed a list of GPS trackers for kids, but many of the devices can be used for adults.

They work off cell signals to privately show, only who you want, a near precise location where the device is.

Certain fitness watches and Apple Watches have GPS built-in, so they can be traced too. Jennifer Masley, who exercises often, never likes leaving hers behind.

“I wear my Apple Watch for that reason. Sometimes, I have my phone and my watch,” Masley said. “I’ve actually thought about that before like, what would I do?”

GPS tracking devices, which can be as small as a quarter, are advertised as adding an extra layer of protection. These are different from the dozens of safety apps that can be downloaded on a phone.

“Especially hearing stories like [what happened to Fletcher.] They’re terrible but it is a reminder to maybe look into those [GPS trackers,] because again, you don’t think twice about going on your morning walk,” Coleman said.

For safety tips and reviews of GPS devices and apps, visit SafeWise’s website.

