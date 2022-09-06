61-year-old driver dead after ‘erratic’ driving in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown officers are investigating two crashes on Nolensville Pike after a pickup truck hit a pedestrian and then crashed further down the road Tuesday.

Police told WSMV4 that a two-person flag crew was working on a construction project near the Oliver Middle School campus when the pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Marion Douglas Jr. hit one of the crewmembers. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The other crew member told WSMV4 that they watched Douglas leave the roadway, enter the grass, and drive into a woodline ditch. The vehicle then went off the embankment and struck a telephone pole. Officers said the 61-year-old driver was dead.

The Medical Examiner will release more information regarding whether or not the crash was due to a medical issue or impairment later. Toxicology testing will also be conducted on Douglas to determine whether impairment was a factor.

This is a developing story.

