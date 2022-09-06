17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday.

Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.

The student was taken into custody without incident and claimed that another student gave him the gun outside of school and that he needed it for protection.

