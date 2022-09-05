Suspect identified in Monday’s homicide in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have zeroed in on a suspect in Monday morning’s fatal shooting of a man who was found wrapped in a blanket near a dumpster in Edgehill.

MNPD said Homicide Unit detectives are looking for 31-year-old Darius Lamont McLemore for the murder of 37-year-old Antonio Johnson. Johnson’s body was discovered next to a dumpster Monday morning on 13th Court South in the Edgehill community underneath a blanket on the pavement with a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Johnson and McLemore had a brief altercation prior to the shooting.

McLemore should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 615-743-7463.

Darius McLemore, 31, is wanted for Mon morning's fatal shooting of Antonio Johnson, 37, outside an Edgehill Ave apt. McLemore is alleged to have wrapped Johnson in a blanket & left him beside a dumpster. Know where McLemore is? Pls call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. pic.twitter.com/jzB3nUpxVq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 6, 2022

The shooting has left some neighbors in the Edgehill area scared for their safety.

“It’s pretty shocking as a resident,” Olivia Haisley said.

Haisley said she walks along 13th Court South almost every day, but on Monday she watched as dozens of Metro Police officers took over the road.

“I just can’t believe that they found a body so close to where we live,” Haisley said.

“Me and my roommate went and got a burger probably around 11 o’clock and we walked because we like to walk everywhere, we walked to the WellHouse, we walked to Jack Browns and all of that and it’s just really frightening hearing that I’m walking home, and someone may have been tossing a body,” Verushka Versch said.

Versch said she’s now terrified to walk along the road at night.

“It’s definitely really concerning, and it makes me not want to enjoy downtown Nashville and the reason why we live in an area like this is so that we can walk around and enjoy stuff,” Versch said.

And Versch is not the only worried neighbor.

“Just really shocked. I’m really shocked and very, honestly a little scared,” Haisley said.

Now Olivia says they need to know if the area is safe.

“Because I do run sometimes early in the morning so, I feel like it’s just hitting a little too close to home,” Haisley said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.