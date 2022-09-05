Police search for missing 17-year-old


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department asked the public for assistance Sunday after a 17-year-old went missing.

CPD said they are looking for 17-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who was last seen Sunday on West 1st Street in Columbia, TN wearing a navy shirt, black pants, black Adidas shoes, and a black hat with “LA” written on the front.

Jonathan is described as being 5′ 9″ tall and weighing 250 pounds. He also has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jonathan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727.

