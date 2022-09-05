Nashville burger joints raises money for National Suicide Prevention week


Buying a beer at a local restaurant means $1 goes toward mental health awareness. WSMV's Terry Bulger reports.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in the Middle Tennessee area have been getting beer and burgers in an attempt to raise awareness.

One restaurant, Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, has been raising mental health awareness after one of its staff members recently took their own life.

The fundraiser was made to honor Timmy Hampton, who worked at the Jack Brown’s restaurant in Germantown.

For every Rogue Honey Kolsch sold, a dollar will be donated to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the Tennessee chapter.

The restaurant’s fundraiser will run all week through Saturday, Sept. 10.

