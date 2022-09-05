Man wanted by police turns himself in, charged in Edgehill murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside an Edgehill Avenue apartment complex Monday morning has turned himself in.

Darius McLemore, 31, is charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing 37-year-old Antonio Johnson, police said. Johnson’s body was discovered next to a dumpster Monday morning on 13th Court South in the Edgehill community. His body had a gunshot wound and was wrapped in a blanket, police said.

Darius McLemore, 31, is wanted for Mon morning's fatal shooting of Antonio Johnson, 37, outside an Edgehill Ave apt. McLemore is alleged to have wrapped Johnson in a blanket & left him beside a dumpster. Know where McLemore is? Pls call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. pic.twitter.com/jzB3nUpxVq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 6, 2022

The shooting has left some neighbors in the Edgehill area scared for their safety.

“It’s pretty shocking as a resident,” Olivia Haisley said.

Haisley said she walks along 13th Court South almost every day, but on Monday she watched as dozens of Metro Police officers took over the road.

“I just can’t believe that they found a body so close to where we live,” Haisley said.

“Me and my roommate went and got a burger probably around 11 o’clock, and we walked because we like to walk everywhere,” Verushka Versch said. “We walked to the WellHouse, we walked to Jack Browns and all of that, and it’s just really frightening hearing that I’m walking home, and someone may have been tossing a body. "

Versch said she’s now terrified to walk along the road at night.

“It’s definitely really concerning, and it makes me not want to enjoy downtown Nashville,” Versch said. “The reason why we live in an area like this is so that we can walk around and enjoy stuff.”

And Versch is not the only worried neighbor.

“Just really shocked,” Haisley said. “I’m really shocked and very, honestly a little scared.”

