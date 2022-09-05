Man charged in North Nashville gas station murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man has been charged in connection to a murder last week in North Nashville.

Melvin Waters, 48, showed up to Metro Police headquarters Monday and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Kendrick Frazier, police said. The shooting happened at Paul’s Market on Jefferson Street on Aug. 31.

Investigators said Frazier and Waters had pulled up to gas pumps at about the same time and argued before the shooting. The motive is still under investigation.

Frazier drove himself to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest. He was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Waters has been charged with criminal homicide. He remains in custody.

