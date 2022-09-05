Labor Day deals

This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Labor Day weekend sales have been happening all weekend. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale.

Target is offering 30% off on a variety of items like shoes for the family, indoor furniture, and select electronics.

When it comes to large appliances, Lowe’s has markdowns on refrigerators, grills, dryers, and dishwashers.

If you’re still back-to-school shopping you should be able to find deals from Amazon, Staples and other retailers.

To find more Labor Day deals, click here.

