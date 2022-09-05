Davidson County sheriff reacts to Judge Phil Smith’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just a week ago, Sheriff Daron Hall said he asked Judge Phil Smith to swear him in for his sixth term at the Davidson County Courthouse, what he didn’t know is that would be the last time he saw his friend.

“I still get chills just thinking about it,” Hall said.

Hall said Smith dying was the last thing he expected to hear when his phone rang on Sunday morning.

Judicial officials confirmed that 62-year-old Smith died on Saturday night.

“A friend of mine called me and he just said, ‘have you heard what happened to Judge Smith?’” Hall said.

Hall said his heart sank when he heard the news. Just three days prior, Smith swore in Hall.

“You just can’t imagine, there’s no good end of it except hopefully there was no suffering and hopefully he knew he was supported by his community in his professional life,” Hall said.

The cause of Smith’s death has not been released, but family members said he died while sleeping Saturday night. Now people throughout the county have been turning to social media.

“I had a woman who I know here in Nashville who just said, ‘you just won’t believe how helpful he was in a courtroom dealing with people,’” Hall said.

But it wasn’t just the courtroom, Hall said people from areas all over the community say he changed lives.

“There’s no telling how many people he impacted,” Hall said.

Hall said he has been praying for one thing.

“The old saying, don’t wait until now to send flowers. I just hope he knew how much people cared about him,” Hall said.

Smith’s family has yet yo announce funeral arrangements, but community leaders said they will be working together to put together some sort of tribute to honor him.

