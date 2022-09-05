Clarksville lottery player wins $50,000, ticket still unclaimed


By Mary Alice Royse
Sep. 5, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Lottery announced a lucky player had won $50,000 in Clarksville Sunday.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the prize of $50,000.

The lucky ticket was sold at Infoplace USA, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville.

No additional information is available as the prize has yet to be claimed.

