Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated.

Some former workers, who were employed by the city during the pandemic, are wondering where their check is.

Councilmembers will have a special meeting called by Sept. 25 to look into COVID-19 hazard pay for former city workers. There will be no voting at the meeting.

“We don’t have the numbers right now to see how it would affect the budget. That’s what the working session would be. This resolution is not tying anyone to spending any money today. This resolution is for us to talk about to see if there’s anything we can do for our former city employees,” said Councilwoman Wanda Allen.

The special called meeting will include council members and the city’s finance and human resources directors.

