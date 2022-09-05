Body found in Edgehill, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown.

Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers on the scene said the body was found in a blanket near a dumpster.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story when we learn more.

