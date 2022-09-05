Arkansas woman killed in I-65 crash

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arkansas woman was killed Monday morning on I-65 in Robertson County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Sharyl Lynn Radabaugh of Hope, Arkansas, was traveling south on I-65 around the 111-mile marker when her front tire blew out. After the tire blew out, she lost control of the vehicle.

After Radabaugh lost control of the vehicle, it ran off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail end. The car then rolled over onto its roof. THP said the car’s final resting place was on the guard rail.

Radabaugh was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; however, she succumbed to her injuries.

