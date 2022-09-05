Affidavit: Man accused of trespassing at Vanderbilt, charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday.

According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.

When police arrived on the scene, they met 42-year-old Clarence Brown, who told the officers he had property in the dorm and needed to get into the building to grab it. The affidavit said Brown told police he worked at the construction site on campus and had started the job on Friday. He claimed he had gone out with new friends who happened to be students at Vanderbilt and had left belongings in the dorm, such as his construction hat, vest, boots, and a cell phone charger.

Authorities said when they asked for the names of the students Brown was with, the only names he provided were Todd and Tiffany, and he claimed that he did not know their last names since they all had just met.

The affidavit said dispatch conducted a warrant check on Brown and found that two warrants had been taken out for him by Meto Police for Failure to Appear on the charges of driving on a revoked license and with no proof of insurance.

Police found on Brown’s person that he had a “Vanderbilt Law School Notebook,” which revealed that Brown had been seen on camera in the Vanderbilt Law School at 2:40 a.m. that day. The affidavit said this gave police probable cause to charge Brown with Criminal Trespass.

Brown claimed the items and the notebook found on his person were given to him by Todd, a Vanderbilt student; however, police have yet to confirm this information and have charged him with theft.

WSMV4 found that Brown has received other charges in the past, such as assault with a deadly weapon in 2018, where he was found guilty, and assault with Domestic Bodily Injury.

