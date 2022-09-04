‘This was a life and death situation’: 33 animals rescued, taken to rescue center in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued 33 animals on Saturday from a property in Pocahontas around 75 miles east of Memphis.

The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that several dogs were exhibiting signs of mange and poor health and were being kept in a trailer.

When ARC responders arrived to the property, they found 29 dogs, including a litter of puppies, and four cats. The cats were living in small feces and maggot-filled crates. Dogs were loose both inside and outside the trailer.

Because of the lack of veterinary care and the unsanitary, inhumane living conditions, many of the animals have been suffering from a range of medical issues including the following:

Broken bones

Severe anemia

High ammonia exposure

Mange’

Severe and painful disease

Overgrown nails

Fur loss

Skin inflammation

Ear and eye infections

Injuries

Severe internal and external parasites (including fleas and ticks)

“Not all victims are humans, sometimes it’s animals who need our assistance,” said Hardeman County Investigator, Craig Collins. “We’re very grateful that Animal Rescue Corps was able to assist these poor animals of our community.”

“We arrived just in time,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “This was a life and death situation for some of these animals; we didn’t have a minute to spare.”

The ARC was able to safely extract all of the animals and took them to the ARC Rescue Center in Gallatin.

Each animal will go through a vet exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatment until they will be matched and taken to a trusted shelter and rescue partner organization where they will ultimately be adopted into loving homes.

For people who wish to adopt or foster, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are taken to their respective groups.

To donate or volunteer to help these and other animals in need, visit animalrescuecorps.org

The photos below contain graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

