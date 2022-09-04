MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting


By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday.

Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated.

During the evacuation, one person was injured, according to officials.

Officials later said no shots were fired, but that someone thought they heard gunshots after juveniles were being rowdy in the lobby.

A WSMV crew member on the scene confirmed that the movie theater was closed for the rest of the evening.

