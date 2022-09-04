Man arrested for alleged shooting at Speedway parking lot in June

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June.

Moments ago, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a vehicle, associated with a wanted person, involved in an attempted homicide in Nashville. Officers intercepted the car on S. Rutland Rd near Belinda Pkwy. An adult male, wanted for attempted homicide since 6/13, was arrested. pic.twitter.com/fFrvuNyGNw — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 4, 2022

On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway.

When officers arrived, they found Giljuan Cox with two gunshot wounds in the torso. Cox was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.

A witness on the shooting scene was able to provide a recording of the incident as the license plate number or the vehicle the suspect, Thomas Anderson was in.

According to the affidavit, in the video, Cox can be seen arguing with Anderson. The witness in the video can be heard asking if the two arguing were all right.

In the video, Anderson steps out of the vehicle briefly and his face can be seen. He then got into the car again and the argument continued.

Cox then walked around the vehicle and back to the driver’s door and afterward a single gunshot was heard, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, the witness drove away. The witness told officials that Anderson got out of the vehicle and did something to Cox before getting back into the car and speeding away.

A few months later on Sept. 3, officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department were alerted to a vehicle that matched the description of Anderson’s.

Officers intercepted the car on South Rutland Road near Belinda Parkway where they arrested an adult male who was wanted for attempted homicide.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.