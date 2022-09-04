Kentucky State Police: Man charged with 100 counts of child sexual exploitation


Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Christian County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

39-year-old James E. West II was arrested after he was allegedly caught in an undercover internet crimes against children investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky police began the investigation after discovering that West had allegedly shared images of child exploitation online. As a result, police executed a search warrant on Sept. 1 at a home in Hopkinsville where they took equipment that was allegedly used to commit the crimes.

The equipment was taken back to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab where officials investigated the evidence.

West was charged with 100 counts of distributing matter of a minor in a sexual performance, according to KSP.

He was then booked into the Christian County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Devin Anthony Young is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff's Office after escaping custody...
Cannon Co. deputies search for man who escaped custody while being arrested
police lights
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
One person was killed in a head-on crash on Hobson Pike near Ole Nottingham Drive.
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike