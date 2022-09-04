Kentucky State Police: Man charged with 100 counts of child sexual exploitation

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Christian County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

39-year-old James E. West II was arrested after he was allegedly caught in an undercover internet crimes against children investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky police began the investigation after discovering that West had allegedly shared images of child exploitation online. As a result, police executed a search warrant on Sept. 1 at a home in Hopkinsville where they took equipment that was allegedly used to commit the crimes.

The equipment was taken back to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab where officials investigated the evidence.

West was charged with 100 counts of distributing matter of a minor in a sexual performance, according to KSP.

He was then booked into the Christian County Detention Center.

