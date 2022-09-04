Davidson County Judge Phillip Smith dies overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith died on Saturday, judicial officials confirmed Sunday. He was 62.

Smith was appointed judge of the Circuit Court Division IV in March 2019 by Gov. Phil Bredesen upon the retirement of Muriel Robinson. In August 2010 he was elected to complete Robinson’s term. He was re-elected to his seat in 2014 and recently was sworn in for his second full term after winning in the 2022 election.

Smith became the presiding judge of the 20th Judicial District, which encompasses Davidson County, on Sept. 1.

He recently conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

“When I asked my friend Judge Smith to swear me in last week, I never imagined it would be one of his last official acts,” Hall said in a social media post on Sunday. “Prayers for the Smith family.”

When I ask my friend, Judge Smith, to swear me in last week , I never imagined it would be one of his last official acts…..Prayers for the Smith family……RIP Judge Phil Smith. pic.twitter.com/JvDxeDIuTh — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) September 4, 2022

Smith graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law in May 1988. He began work for the District Attorney General of the 20th District in October 1988 in the Child Support Enforcement division. In September 1990, Smith joined the Norman Law Offices and remained there until March 2001. In March 2001, Smith, along with Phillip Robinson and Teresa Webb Oglesby, began their own law practice. He also served as a special judge for the Davidson County Second Circuit Court, Fifth Circuit Court, Probate Court and as a special referee for the Davidson County Juvenile Court. He also served as a hearing panel member on the Board of Professional Responsibility.

In 2015, The Women’s Political Collaborative of Tennessee honored Judge Smith with a “Good Guys Award” for his work on domestic violence. He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1988 and Tennessee State University in 1984.

Smith is a member of the American Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association and the Nashville Bar Association. He is a “Fellow” in the Nashville Bar Foundation and a member of the Tennessee Trial Judges Association.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.