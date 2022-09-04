Cannon Co. deputies search for man who escaped custody while being arrested

AUBURNTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cannon County Sheriff’s Office said a man escaped custody on Sunday morning while being placed under arrest.

Deputies said Devin Anthony Young, 36, was wanted for felony possession of meth, violation of probation, resisting arrest and escape.

He was last seen shirtless, shoeless and handcuffed behind his back running down Bryson Street in Auburntown toward the dead-end side. He stands 6′2″ and weighs 200 pounds.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact Cannon County Dispatch at 615-563-9751.

*Attention Auburntown residents* 36 year old Devin Anthony Young has escaped custody while being placed under arrest.... Posted by Cannon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 4, 2022

