Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges

Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused kidnapper’s brother was arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.

On Saturday, investigators executed a search warrant on S. Orleans St., the home of Mario Abston.

Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl.

When Abston was taken back to 170 North Main for interrogation, investigators found that Abston was convicted of possessing an illegal weapon in 2007 and sentenced to one year behind bars.

Abston was transported then to Shelby County Jail for booking.

Mario Abston is now charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of controlled substances.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vanderbilt
Affidavit: Man accused of trespassing at Vanderbilt, charged
Labor Day deals
Labor Day deals
Davidson County Judge Phil Smith dies at 62
Davidson County sheriff reacts to Judge Phil Smith’s death
Davidson County Judge Phil Smith dies at 62
Davidson County Judge Phil Smith dies at 62
MPD take the dumpster for evidence leading up to Eliza Fletcher.
MPD searched the area of where the accused kidnapper’s brother lives