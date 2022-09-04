1 killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of East Clark Boulevard and North Tennessee Boulevard at 1 a.m.

Marcus Webb, 22, of Lebanon, a front-seat passenger, died at the scene. The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for various injuries. The driver, Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is in stable condition along with passengers Lamar Childress, 22, and Jeremiah Matthews, 20, both of Nashville. Brandon Pace Jr., 20, also of Nashville, is in critical condition according to police.

Police said Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger and failed to maintain the lane of traffic. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.

Charges against the driver could be pending, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

