1 killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash


Murfreesboro Police said one person was killed and four people were injured in a crash near the...
Murfreesboro Police said one person was killed and four people were injured in a crash near the intersection of East Clark and North Tennessee boulevards early Sunday morning.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of East Clark Boulevard and North Tennessee Boulevard at 1 a.m.

Marcus Webb, 22, of Lebanon, a front-seat passenger, died at the scene. The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for various injuries. The driver, Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is in stable condition along with passengers Lamar Childress, 22, and Jeremiah Matthews, 20, both of Nashville. Brandon Pace Jr., 20, also of Nashville, is in critical condition according to police.

Police said Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger and failed to maintain the lane of traffic. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.

Charges against the driver could be pending, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith died overnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Davidson County Judge Phillip Smith dies overnight
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from WSMV4
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction
Concerns over college campus safety
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis