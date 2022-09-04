1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said.

Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.

Both occupants of the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts, according to police. Both were taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with injuries.

Neither occupant in the Saturn were wearing their seatbelts. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 28-year-old passenger died at the hospital. Police are attempting to identify the next of kin.

Police said Leann Sealy, 25, the driver of the Saturn, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be given to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

