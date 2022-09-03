Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes.

Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8.

Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane with a score of 42-0.

Davidson Academy lost to Franklin Road Academy with a score of 35-7.

Springfield High School took home a win against Clarksville Northeast High School with a score of 50-14.

Pope John Paul II Preparatory School won against Father Ryan High School with a score of 49-35.

Lipscomb Academy defeated Goodpasture with a score of 52-0.

