Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes.
Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8.
Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane with a score of 42-0.
Davidson Academy lost to Franklin Road Academy with a score of 35-7.
Springfield High School took home a win against Clarksville Northeast High School with a score of 50-14.
Pope John Paul II Preparatory School won against Father Ryan High School with a score of 49-35.
Lipscomb Academy defeated Goodpasture with a score of 52-0.
To see other team scores, visit our online scoreboard.
