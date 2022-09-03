Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68.

Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.

"﻿What an honor and privilege to have known Judge John Everett Williams. To know him was to know a truly earnest human being. He served the judiciary for nearly 25 years and personified the words of Micah 6:8 “(t)o act justly, to love mercy and walk humbly with thy God,” said Michelle Long, Director, Administrative Office of the Courts. “He will be remembered for his years of exemplary service to the State, his contributions to the judiciary, and for being our “modern-day version of a renaissance man” from Huntingdon, Tennessee. It is with a heavy heart that my prayers go out to his family, his colleagues, and all who knew him.”

Judge Williams was appointed to the Court by Governor Don Sundquist in November 1998 and was retained in the 2000, 2006, 2014, and 2022 elections. In 2018, he was named presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, becoming the first judge from West Tennessee to hold that position in 25 years.

“Judge John Everett Williams was a treasured friend and trusted mentor to so many in our State and beyond. He loved people, thought deeply about the hard and important questions in life, and lived each day to its fullest,” said Justice Sarah K. Campbell. “I will always be grateful for the friendship Judge Williams extended after I joined the Court earlier this year. He was generous with his time and advice and quickly became one of my most cherished judicial colleagues. My prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Tennessee Supreme Court officials said they remember Judge Williams was well-known for his colorful dress, bowties, and summer seersucker suits. He was a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and an established actor who performed at the Dixie Carter Performing Arts and Academic Enrichment Center.

“My wife Jane and I were so saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Judge Williams. Judge Williams, appointed by Governor Sundquist, was an outstanding jurist and valued friend of Tennessee’s judiciary,” said Bill Young, Former Director, Administrative Office of the Courts. “I will forever remember his mentorship to me, including his offer to drive me, as recently appointed AOC Director, and Justice Bivins across West Tennessee to introduce us to various local judicial officials. What a wonderful trip, enhanced by Judge Williams’s marvelous stories and his sometimes shifting into his unerringly accurate impersonation of his hero Mark Twain. Words cannot adequately express his tremendous contributions to the Tennessee judiciary and his positive influence on his many friends, including me. RIP Judge Williams.”

